Two arrested following drug investigation

Two people were arrested following an investigation into drug distribution in Gage County.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance from the Beatrice Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol Drug Unit, executed two search warrants simultaneously at the Victorian Inn and the Capri Inn & Suites in Beatrice last week.

The search warrants were part of an investigation involving methamphetamine distribution in Gage County, according to a press release.

During the search of the hotel rooms, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

Following the search of the Victorian Inn room, Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amber Hernandez, 42, for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following the search of the Capri Inn room, deputies arrested John Helter, 45, for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug money, and child neglect.

A 6 year old child was also located in the room along with the mother of the child. The mother, Cierra Goin, was also issued a citation for Child Neglect.

Both Hernandez and Helter were lodged in the Gage County Detention Center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0