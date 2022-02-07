Two arrested following drug investigations

Two men from Gage County were arrested for drug violations following an investigation into drug distribution in the area.

Just after 7 a.m. Friday the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol, executed two search warrants related to methamphetamine use and distribution occurring in Gage County.

One search warrant was executed at 201 W. Fouts St. in Blue Springs, and the other search warrant was executed at 106 Second Ave. in Virginia. The warrants were results of unrelated investigations and the two suspects are not believed to be connected to one another, according to a press release.

Following the search in Virginia, investigators located a meth pipe, numerous syringes, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and several items related to meth distribution. Garth Ruh, 59, of Virginia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, two counts possession of a controlled substance and other misdemeanor drug violations.

During the Blue Springs investigation, authorities located a methamphetamine pipe, numerous syringes and a knife with an approximate 9 ½ inch blade. Ryan Holtsclaw, 43, of Blue Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. Holtsclaw is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing deadly weapons.

Both men were lodged in the Gage County Detention Center.

