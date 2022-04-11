Two arrested for drug possession after weekend traffic stops

Two Wymore men were each arrested for drug violations following separate weekend traffic stops in Beatrice.

Just after 7 p.m. on Saturday a Beatrice police officer was dispatched to a complaint of a black Pontiac sedan with no license plates that was not maintaining its driving lane.

The vehicle was spotted in the 700 block of Nicholls Ave. and a traffic stop was conducted at the intersection with Eighth street.

Arrest documents state police immediately smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and the driver, 37-year-old Gregory L. Louis II, of Wymore, told police he had smoked before driving.

Louis did not show impairment when conducting sobriety maneuvers, and during a search the officer found a glasses case containing a pipe with a white crystal substance, along with a micro-baggie containing a white substance. He allegedly admitted to police the substance was methamphetamine, and the pipe field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Louis was placed under arrest for Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The following night just after 9 p.m. Sunday a Beatrice police officer spotted a Chevrolet pickup driving with a broken brake light. A traffic stop was conducted at 19th and Court streets, and the driver was identified as 57-year-old Quint R. Mick, of Wymore.

Arrest documents state that while the officer was talking with Mick, he observed three butane torch lighters on the passenger seat that Mick said were used for fixing RVs.

Documents noted that Mick has multiple convictions for possession of a controlled substance, and he initially refused to let police search the truck.

A K-9 was requested, and Mick gave police permission to search the vehicle and himself while waiting for the unit to arrive.

He allegedly admitted to having a pipe in his pocket. The pipe had a burned white substance on it. Documents state Mick told police it was his, and it later field tested positive for methamphetamine.

A used syringe was also found in the vehicle, as was a glass pipe with burned marijuana residue in a tray on the dash.

Mick was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and inoperable vehicle lights.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0