Two people were arrested for drug violations after police were called to a Beatrice residence to remove a woman.

At around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday Beatrice police were contacted by Richard Weyer, 64, to remove a female who was refusing to leave the residence. Weyer requested police enter the residence to tell the woman to leave.

Arrest documents state police were led into the living room, where the female was sitting on the couch. The female, identified as 29-year-old Tiffany Morris, told police she was willing to leave. During the conversation, police saw two micro-baggies with a white crystal substance in plain view on the table next to both people.

Weyer granted consent to search the residence, and a third baggie was found on the floor near the table. Two glass smoking pipes with residue consistent with methamphetamine, as well as several smoking devices, two scales with a green leafy substance, a grinder, baggies and marijuana wax were also found. A 9mm handgun was found in a case on the couch next to where the woman was.

Weyer was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morris was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.