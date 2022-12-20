Two arrested for drug violations after traffic stop

Two people were arrested on multiple drug violations following a traffic stop in Beatrice Monday night.

At around 11 p.m. a Beatrice police officer was on patrol in the 1200 block of Court Street and spotted a blue vehicle driving on Court Street with expired plates.

The officer conducted a traffic stop, and identified the driver as Macon Kaer. Arrest documents state Kaer appeared nervous, was shaking and was unable to provide proof of insurance. Kaer was asked to step out of the vehicle and consented to a search.

During a pat down the officer field something pointy, and Kaer stated it was a syringe.

He pulled the syringe out of his pocket, told the officer it was a hash oil and pulled the syringe apart. The officer noted the syringe appeared to be used for methamphetamine.

During the traffic stop, police searched a passenger, 42-year-old Shawn Eppens, and found a glass pipe vial in his right shoe. The vial was open and it appeared some white crystal substance had spilled out. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a blue case that contained marijuana, an orange prescription bottle with an unreadable label that contained multiple schedule 2 pills, a black box with items commonly used for snorting methamphetamine, multiple glass straws, a large glass people, digital scale and a small crystal baggie containing suspected methamphetamine.

A records check revealed Kaer did not have a valid license and had no registration or insurance in the vehicle.

Kaer was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eppens was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.