Two arrested for drug, weapons violations

Two people were arrested for drug and weapons violations following an investigation by area law enforcement.

On Thursday the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Beatrice Police Department, executed a search warrant at 211 N. Sumner St. in Beatrice.

The search warrant was part of an investigation into methamphetamine distribution occurring at the residence.

A press release stated that during a search of the residence, deputies located three plastic baggies with suspected methamphetamine residue, a digital scale, three methamphetamine pipes, a pill of Amphetamine/extroamphetamine, along with several other items of drug paraphernalia. Deputies also located a dagger with a double-edged eight-inch blade.

Michael Armagost, 39, of Beatrice was not home at the time, but he was located a short time later at Fourth and Market streets and was arrested for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Armagost is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing knives with blade lengths of more than 3 ½ inches.

Armagost was also arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, child neglect, and exposing a child to methamphetamine.

Rose Bartak, 39, was located inside the residence and she was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, child neglect, and exposing a child to methamphetamine.

A juvenile child who resided in the home and a removal of the child was conducted through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

