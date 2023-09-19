Two people were arrested for drug violations following a traffic stop.

Over the last several weeks the Gage County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating Tino Rios and Cody Williams, both residents of Beatrice, for distributing methamphetamine in Gage County.

A press release stated that on Saturday, at around 8:30 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop of Rios’s vehicle in Beatrice near Sixth and Brown streets. Rios was the driver and Williams was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

A Saline County Sheriff’s Office K-9 indicated the presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located 76 grams of suspected methamphetamine inside of a backpack belonging to Williams.

Rios was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (28-140 grams) and aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance.

Williams was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (28-140 grams) and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were lodged in the Gage County Detention Center.