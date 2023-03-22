Two people were arrested for drug offenses following a search of a Beatrice residence.

At around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday Beatrice police served a search warrant in the 1000 block of North 10th Street in Beatrice, at the home of Davis and Michelle Hooper.

Arrest documents state that upon entry, four children ranging in age from 7-16 years old, were cleared from the home.

Documents state that Davis Hooper, 45, took police to the bedroom he and Michelle Hooper shared, and directed them to a dresser drawer where there were two pipes with a crystal substance. The substance in the bag field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police also found items of drug paraphernalia during the search.

Davis Hooper allegedly admitted to police that they went to Lincoln in the last couple days and purchased methamphetamine.

The methamphetamine was in a drawer that the children could have accessed, and Davis Hooper was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and exposing a child to methamphetamine.

Michelle Hooper, 46, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of exposing a child to methamphetamine.