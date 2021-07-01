Two arrested on warrants in east Beatrice

Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants after Beatrice police recognized the driver of a car in east Beatrice.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday a Beatrice police officer spotted a female operating a white van in the Casey’s General Store parking lot at 1500 Court Street.

The officer knew the woman, Krystal Rainey of Wymore, had an active arrest warrant and made contact.

She was placed under arrest for the warrant out of York County for possession of drug paraphernalia.

A male passenger was in the vehicle, and identified as Charlie Rivera. Dispatchers confirmed that Rivera also had a felony warrant out of Colorado for possession with intent to distribute. While being placed under arrest he requested that officers get his wallet from the vehicle. A search of the wallet was conducted and police found a white pill that was ultimately identified as acetaminophen/oxycodone.

Rivera was placed under arrest for the warrant and possession of a controlled substance.

