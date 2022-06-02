Two Beatrice Special Olympics athletes given Hall of Fame awards

Austin Meyers and Tiffany Campion stand on the green of the Beatrice Middle School track, draped in red necklets that taper to medals. Smiles stretch their lips across their faces.

They talk about the experience of the Special Olympics Nebraska Summer Games, which ran from May 19-21.

“It was fun seeing people,” Meyers said.

Meyers said he made friends there and enjoyed interacting with other athletes.

Campion lit the torch at the opening ceremonies. She said she enjoyed the whole weekend, from the opening ceremonies and competitions to the zoo visit.

“Getting to see the other athletes get their medals and the reactions on their faces, I love that,” she said.

For them, the games are much more than a competition. They’re a way to support and share life with one another. And it’s exactly that attitude that may have tipped the scales in their favor when it came to this year’s Hall of Fame awards.

Meyers and Campion, who have both participated in the Special Olympics for more than 15 years now, earned those honors at the opening ceremonies on Thursday, May 19.

“[Meyers] popped right out of his seat,” said Toni Reiman, head of delegation for Beatrice Special Olympics. “He was so excited.”

Campion’s father and Special Olympics Coach Bill Campion said coaches, fellow athletes and family members can nominate athletes for the award.

“It’s for athletes who’ve been with the Special Olympics for more than 10 years,” he said. “They earn it over that time. They show qualities of leadership, enthusiasm and basically going out and representing their team well.”

But they weren’t alone in bringing hardware home for the Beatrice team. Aside from the many other medalists, Reiman was named volunteer of the year.

“It was a really good weekend for the Beatrice team,” Reiman said.

Coach Campion said Reiman is vital to Beatrice Special Olympics team.

“I think Toni is more than just a volunteer,” he said. “Our head of delegations does so much more than just volunteer out there. I mean she does the paperwork for our athletes, keeping that organized… She also does fundraisers. She keeps the accounts. She takes care of uniforms… And then there are times when she’ll come out and coach a team.”

Reiman said she loves what she does and finds the results of her work uplifting.

“Really you just have to go to a competition, and you’ll see,” she said. “You have to see it for yourself. You see your athletes winning medals. You see them cheering each other on, cheering other teams on. Everyone steps up and fills in where they need to fill in. None of this can even begin without people stepping up and filling in when they see the need.”

Tiffany Campion said Reiman helps make the team feel more like a family

“She supports everybody,” she said. “We wouldn’t work the way we do without her… It’s like a family. I like to say it’s like my second family.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0