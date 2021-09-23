 Skip to main content
Two cited following rollover crash
Two cited following rollover crash

Rollover

Two people were cited following a rollover crash Monday afternoon. 

 Courtesy photo

Two people have been cited in connection to a rollover crash that happened earlier this week.

At around 3:30 p.m. Monday a 14 year old from Beatrice was traveling northbound on Southwest 61st Road near West Osage Road, north of Odell, driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix when they lost control of the vehicle and entered the east ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn.

A press release stated the juvenile was transported to the Beatrice Community Hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. Beatrice Rescue and Odell Fire and Rescue also responded to the accident.

Seatbelts were in use and alcohol was not a factor.

During a follow up investigation, deputies cited two people in connection to the rollover. The driver was cited for driving without an operator’s license, and Angela Murray, 41, of Beatrice, was issued a citation for allowing an unauthorized person to drive.

