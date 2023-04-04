Two juveniles were given citations by authorities after a burglary at a Wymore business.

Just after 9 a.m. Friday Gage County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the J&M Liquor Store in Wymore for a burglary.

A press release stated the original investigation determined that two male suspects forced entry into the store during the overnight hours and stole alcohol, tobacco, and cannabidiol (CBD) products.

The investigation continued, and on Saturday investigators recovered several items of evidence that were believed to be associated with the burglary.

Two juvenile males were issued citations for burglary and possession of burglar’s tools.