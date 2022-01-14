Two community members file for Beatrice City Council

Two additional candidates filed this week to run for Beatrice City Council.

Mark McLain, an incumbent from Ward Three, is running for his second term.

“I really enjoyed my first term,” McLain said. “I’ve learned a lot about the city of Beatrice, especially the Third Ward… I like to give back to the community if I have the chance.”

McLain came to Beatrice from York 16 years ago for a job in agronomy. He said he’s since fallen in love with the community.

Rather than buying a readymade house, McLain and his wife set out to rehabilitate the top floors of the Historic Schmuck Building, a microcosm for his aspirations as councilman.

“That’s one of the reasons I got on the City Council,” he said. “I thought there was a need for upgrading and repairing the downtown area to make it look nice and make a good first impression. I’ve always said you have one chance to make a good first impression, and I want to help Beatrice make a good first impression… That helps attract businesses.”

Terry Doyle, a former Beatrice city administrator, is running for a First Ward position on the council.

Doyle said he, alongside maintaining the City and keeping it running smoothly, would prioritize downtown revitalization.

“My heart is in the downtown,” Doyle said. “My gut tells me that a city is only as good as its core, and our core is downtown. And there’s been a lot of really good things happen to downtown, but there’s still a lot of … under-utilized buildings downtown… I would like to see our downtown become more prosperous.”

Doyle came to Beatrice in 1972. He first worked in City positions, becoming the first titled city administrator and serving in the position throughout the 1970s. He then became a certified financial planner and worked in the investment business for more than 30 years.

He also serves on the Downtown Revitalization Committee, the group which is working through project applications for the revitalization grant the City received from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Doyle said he believes the City Council is doing a good job; he just wants to play his part.

“I just enjoy being involved in the community,” Doyle said. “This community has been pretty good for me and my family. We just always felt like we should try and give something back. That was the determining factor for me for running was thinking that maybe I can do more by being a city councilman."

