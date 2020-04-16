Two Confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Saline County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday afternoon in Saline County.

According to Public Health Solutions, both patients are male, one in his 40s, and the other in his 50s. The cases are unrelated to each other and both patients are currently self-isolating in their homes and being monitored by PHS.

Investigations are in process to identify individuals who may have been in close contact with the patients.

The confirmation brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases within the PHS district to 29. As of Thursday, there have been 26 confirmed cases reported in Gage County, three in Saline County, and no cases reported in Fillmore, Jefferson, or Thayer counties.

Public Health Solutions asked area residents to continue social distancing and respecting the 10-person rule for gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus.