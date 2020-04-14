Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Gage County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Public Health Solutions reported Tuesday night that there was an additional lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 and two related deaths in Gage County.

All three individuals were associated with Gold Crest assisted living facility in Adams that reported previous confirmed cases.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 patient is a female in her 20s and an employee of the assisted living facility. She is isolating at home and is being actively monitored by PHS. The confirmatory lab report was received on Sunday.

A press release stated two deaths associated with COVID-19 were also reported to Public Health Solutions. Both individuals had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and were residents of the assisted living facility in Gage County. The first resident was a female in her 80s who passed away at a healthcare facility in Lincoln on April 9.

The second was a male in his 70s, with multiple underlying health conditions, who passed away at the facility in Gage County on Tuesday.

The confirmations bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gage County and the PHS district to 26. As of Tuesday, there were no confirmed cases reported in Fillmore, Jefferson, Saline, and Thayer counties.

