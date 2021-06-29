Two dead following Jefferson County crash

Authorities believe heavy fog Tuesday morning may have contributed to a crash that killed two people in Jefferson County.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 103 and 725 Road in Jefferson County, near Tri County School.

A 2002 Ford Taurus was eastbound on 725 Road approaching the highway, where a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated there was heavy fog in the area which resulted in extremely low visibility. The Taurus, driven by a 51 year old male, failed to yield as it attempted to continue eastbound across the highway The pickup, driven by a 34 year old male, collided with the Taurus in the intersection. The driver of the truck was uninjured, and the driver of the Taurus was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was a 16 year old male passenger in the front passenger seat of the Taurus. Life saving measures were performed on the juvenile passenger and he was transported to Bryan Health West in Lincoln by Plymouth Ambulance. The 16 year old was later pronounced dead at the hospital in Lincoln.

The crash remains under investigation, and names of those involved were unavailable.

Responding departments included the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Plymouth Ambulance, Plymouth Fire Department, Beatrice Fire and Rescue, Nebraska State Patrol, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, and Jefferson County Emergency Management.

