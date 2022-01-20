Two injured in crash north of Beatrice

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 77 near the Homestead Plaza Truck Stop on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m. Gage County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Beatrice Fire and Rescue, Beatrice Rural Fire, and Pickrell Quick Response Team were dispatched to the crash. A Nebraska Department of Roads Highway maintenance supervisor also responded, assisting in traffic control.

According to a press release, a red 1997 Dodge Ram driven by Lorenz Trauernicht, 40, of Pickrell, stopped at Highway 77 while leaving the plaza, then proceeded to turn north onto Highway 77, failing to yield to a northbound maroon 2008 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Jennifer Vanek, 40, of Beatrice.

The vehicles collided in the northbound driving lane, both coming to rest on the east shoulder.

Trauernicht reported no injuries, while Vanek and a teenage passenger, also of Beatrice, were transported to the emergency department at Bryan Health West in Lincoln with non-life threatening injuries.

Restraints were in use in both vehicles and driver’s side airbags deployed in both vehicles. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been a factor in the accident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0