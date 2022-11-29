Two injured in rollover crash

Two juveniles were transported to Beatrice Community Hospital following a rollover crash Sunday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m. the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rollover crash with injuries on West Sargent Road, east of Sixth Street outside of Beatrice.

The deputy investigating the crash found two juvenile males from Beatrice on the side of the road being assisted by citizens who had witnessed the incident, or came across it moments after it occurred.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated the investigation revealed a 13-year-old driver had taken his parents’ car, drove to a friend’s house in Beatrice, then went to the Dollar General Store in Beatrice and was taking Sargent Road to go home.

Both juveniles were transported by ambulance to Beatrice Community Hospital with minor injuries and their parents were notified. Both were treated and released within an hour. The 13-year-old driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.

Assisting agencies were Beatrice Rural Fire Department, Beatrice Police Department, Beatrice Fire Department, and Huls Towing. Alcohol is not suspected and it is undetermined if the juveniles were wearing seatbelts.