 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two injured in utility vehicle collision
0 comments

Two injured in utility vehicle collision

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two people were transported to Beatrice Community Hospital for injuries sustained in a crash involving a utility vehicle. 

Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and Filley Fire were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury collision at South 134th and Linden roads.

A press release stated the investigation determined that a John Deere side by side UTV driven by Steven Janssen, 65, of rural Virginia exited a field from the west onto South 134th Road and was struck by a 2020 Kia Telluride driven by Valeria Hazen, 62, of Blue Springs, which was traveling south.

Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to Beatrice Community Hospital for unknown severity of injuries. Vehicle occupant protection is believed to have been in use in both vehicles. Airbags were deployed in the Kia Telluride. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been a factor. The investigation of the crash continues.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gigantic sinkhole appears in central Mexico, worrying locals

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ruth E. Hagemeier
Obituaries

Ruth E. Hagemeier

  • Updated

Clay Center, NE., resident Ruth E. Hagemeier, 88, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora, NE.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News