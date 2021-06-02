Two injured in utility vehicle collision

Two people were transported to Beatrice Community Hospital for injuries sustained in a crash involving a utility vehicle.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and Filley Fire were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury collision at South 134th and Linden roads.

A press release stated the investigation determined that a John Deere side by side UTV driven by Steven Janssen, 65, of rural Virginia exited a field from the west onto South 134th Road and was struck by a 2020 Kia Telluride driven by Valeria Hazen, 62, of Blue Springs, which was traveling south.

Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to Beatrice Community Hospital for unknown severity of injuries. Vehicle occupant protection is believed to have been in use in both vehicles. Airbags were deployed in the Kia Telluride. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been a factor. The investigation of the crash continues.

