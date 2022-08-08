Two men arrested for allegedly shooting Beatrice residence

Two people authorities believe fired shots at a Beatrice residence last week were arrested Monday.

Investigators with the Beatrice Police Department and US Marshals Service arrested two suspects in connection with discharging firearms into a residence on Wednesday in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street in Beatrice.

Jordan Meyer, 19, of Lincoln and Colton Anderson, 18, of Firth were each arrested for discharging a firearm at an occupied structure and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, both class 1C felonies.

Beatrice Police Capt. Dan Moss said reports from occupants of the residence contributed to the arrests.

“We had some information from the victims, the residents of the house that pointed us in that direction,” he said. “Then there was actually an arrest in Lincoln where some additional information came up that pointed us in that same direction. With all that together put in for the arrest warrants.”

Moss declined to comment at this time as to the motivation that led to the incident.

Both suspects are being held at the Lancaster County Adult Detention Facility, a press release stated.

The department received reports of shots being fired at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, and a residence was hit.

The residence was occupied at the time, and no injuries were reported.