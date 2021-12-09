Two taken to hospital after crash

Two people were transported to Beatrice Community Hospital following a crash near Pickrell.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A press release stated the investigation revealed that Scott Stedman, 46, of Pickrell was driving a gray 2020 Lexus UX and was pulling onto Pickrell Road from a private driveway.

The release stated he failed to yield for a vehicle traveling eastbound on Pickrell Road.

The vehicle traveling eastbound was a white 2015 Nissan Juke, driven by Gabriela Martinez, 27, of Pickrell.

The Nissan collided with the Lexus and both vehicles came to rest in opposite ditches. Stedman declined medical services, Martinez and a passenger from the Lexus were transported to Beatrice Community Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Beatrice Rescue and Pickrell Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

No alcohol or drugs are a factor in the accident. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Stedman was issued a citation for failure to yield to a vehicle.

