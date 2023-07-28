The Sheep Show at the Gage County Fair began with a class of Unified Showing.

Allison Walbrecht is the founder and president of Unified Showing.

She said the program empowers youth with disabilities to show livestock with a buddy. Unified Showing is in its fourth year and is available in three counties.

“We’ve been so fortunate to be able to have such amazing buddies who are willing to work so hard through the summer to train the lambs,” she said. “They’re so excited to be here and they love these lambs.”

Four teams showed in Gage County and will show at the State Fair on September 2.

Judge Jessie Vallego of Omaha asked each of the youth their name, the sheep’s name and their favorite thing about their lamb.

He said he was excited to see this happening.

“You guys are awesome,” he said. “I’m so excited this happening. I’ve seen this type of program on social media, but I’ve never been a part of it. Hats off to the young people who are dedicating a significant amount of time to bettering their communities by putting the value of livestock into a buddy that can help them overcome some challenges. I’m privileged and blessed to be a part of this.”