United Way carnival planned for Saturday

A weekend carnival is aiming to highlight what area agencies are doing for Gage County.

The Gage County United Way Carnival will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chautauqua Park in Beatrice.

Amanda Kuhlman, a Gage County United Way Board member, said the carnival is an opportunity to showcase the partnering agencies they work with every year.

“We’ve been doing this for several years and every year it seems to get better,” said Kuhlman. “Of course we took a break last year because of the pandemic, but are excited to be back this year with some precautions in place.

“Admission to the event is free for families. There are crafts, games and activities for the youth with bags available for prizes. Some of the partners will provide food items, but there will also be food available for purchase.”

Local fire and emergency personnel will have trucks on display also.

“The carnival wouldn’t be possible without the community partners, board members, and volunteers,” said Kuhlman. “The event is free, but we hope that families will see the value of donating to the Gage County United Way when they see all of the organizations we locally support.”

Gage County United Way will be participating in Big Give Gage in September to fund the Imagination Library Program. They will be doing their annual fundraising drive from October to December.

