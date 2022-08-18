 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
United Way Carnival set for Saturday

The Gage County United Way will be hosting its annual Community Carnival on Saturday, Aug. 20th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chautauqua Park.

The free event includes carnival games, rope making, inflatables, crafts and popcorn. Local emergency and law enforcement vehicles will be on display. Snow cones and hot dogs are available for purchase.

“As a part of the United Way application process, partner agencies agree to take part in our annual Community Carnival,” said Melanie Laflin, Gage County United Way Director.

“The purpose of the carnival is a way for the United Way partner agencies to give back to the community. It is also a good way for agencies to have an opportunity to meet people to get their message out to community members and to let them know what services are provided."

Thirteen partner agencies will be involved including YRI, CASA of Gage County, Beatrice Special Olympics, Mother to other Ministry, Boy Scouts, BVCA Wishlist, TeamMates, YMCA, Willow Center, Community Players, 4-H, Foster Grandparents, and Mosaic.

