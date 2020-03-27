UNMC chancellor talks coronavirus with Gage County officials

Plan for the worst, and work for the best.

That phrase was said several times by University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeff Gold on Thursday during a virtual townhall meeting with officials from the Gage County area who has an opportunity to ask Gold for the latest updates on COVID-19, if social distancing has been effective and what may be in store for the future of Nebraska.

Around 60 people joined the meeting, consisting mainly of elected officials, medical workers and school superintendents, to discuss the novel coronavirus and the more than 80 confirmed cases in Nebraska as of Thursday night, with no signs of slowing down.

The effects of the virus have had deep impacts on the nation and world while locally forcing governments and businesses alike to close their doors to the public. School years ended early and events from basketball games to church services have been canceled.

The closures are an attempt to follow “social distancing” guidelines that have asked people to limit gatherings to 10 people or less.

Gold said social distancing is one of the most important things people can do to prevent the spread of the virus, and stressed everyone needs to take it seriously.