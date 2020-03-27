UNMC chancellor talks coronavirus with Gage County officials

Plan for the worst, and work for the best.
That phrase was said several times by University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeff Gold on Thursday during a virtual townhall meeting with officials from the Gage County area who has an opportunity to ask Gold for the latest updates on COVID-19, if social distancing has been effective and what may be in store for the future of Nebraska.
Around 60 people joined the meeting, consisting mainly of elected officials, medical workers and school superintendents, to discuss the novel coronavirus and the more than 80 confirmed cases in Nebraska as of Thursday night, with no signs of slowing down.
The effects of the virus have had deep impacts on the nation and world while locally forcing governments and businesses alike to close their doors to the public. School years ended early and events from basketball games to church services have been canceled.
The closures are an attempt to follow “social distancing” guidelines that have asked people to limit gatherings to 10 people or less.
Gold said social distancing is one of the most important things people can do to prevent the spread of the virus, and stressed everyone needs to take it seriously.
“The social distancing comes from the fact that this is not an aerosol-spread infection,” he said. “It is a droplet spread infection. A droplet spread infection means that when you cough or sneeze there are microparticles that contain the virus that projected out into the air, and those microparticles will carry for up to approximately six feet. Now it could be four and it could be seven, but six is the average number… if somebody coughs or sneezes on a table or doorknob, or doesn’t use a tissue, cover themselves or wear a mask when they are sick, they are spreading these droplets.”
While 10 has been the magic number when it comes to gatherings in a room, Gold added physical distance from others is the key to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“10 people in my office is very different than 10 people in Memorial Stadium,” he said. “It’s really about maintaining the distancing. That means no groups, it means things like church and athletic events, cultural events and others.”
Beatrice resident and UNL Board of Regents member Rob Schafer commended those who have been following the guidelines, and stressed those who haven't been need to start.
“For the most part I think most of us are abiding by the social distancing, but you see groups of people congregating here and there at different places,” he said. “Personally, I find it to be selfish, reckless and inconsiderate of people to do that.”
Gold addressed some of the rumors surrounding the virus, though stressed that many things remain unknown. A popular rumor has been that spread of COVID-19 will slow as temperatures get warmer. While some areas close to the equator have shown fewer cases, Gold pointed out that they also haven’t had the level of testing other parts of the world have had. Warm weather could also have an adverse effect as people are more tempted to go outdoors, increasing the risk of spreading the virus.
Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth asked if the city’s water supply and treatment center could be impacted or contaminated by the virus, which Gold said is currently unknown.
He also said that while animals do not appear susceptible to the virus, they can transport it, such as if a dog is sneezed on by someone with COVID-19 and is then touched by another person.
Randy Schlueter, superintendent of Tri County Public Schools, asked if the school closures could extend into the fall. Gold said he’s expecting schools to be back in session by then, but advised school administrators to stay flexible.
Steven Paulmeyer, a physician in Beatrice, asked if Gage County should be more aggressive with current regulations as far as shelter in place.
Gold responded that it’s difficult to base what one community is doing based on what’s being done in another state or even town.
“Our approach has been to do this from a scientific perspective, and do it regionally,” he said. “What may work in Omaha, Lincoln or Beatrice may not work in Scottsbluff or be necessary in North Platte.”
Paulmeyer also asked if Gold anticipated an increase in the scalability of testing that would allow medical officials to test more mild-symptomatic patients.
Gold does not foresee that happening in the near future, and said test kits are best reserved for those who doctors think really need them. He also expressed great concern for drive-thru and self testing.
“If you don’t use them correctly, which is one of the things we’re really concerned about with these drive-thru or swab yourself kind of things, if you do a light saliva swab, the false negatively is prohibitively high,” he said. “People are going to think they’re not infected when they may be infected and it’s going to cause more trouble than not. We have not been a big fan of the drive-thrus. First of all, you’re going to mostly attract the worried well, you’re going to create huge lines and you’re going to aggregate people who may actually be infected.”
Instead of going to a drive-thru or trying to test yourself, Gold said the best thing people should do if they suspect they have COVID-19 is to call a doctor.
“If you think you may have coronavirus, there’s about a 1 in 20 chance you may be correct if you have the symptoms,” he said. “You go sit in a waiting room with nine other people, the outcome isn’t going to be pretty. What you really want to do is pick up the phone and call your health care professional to ask for instructions. If you meet the testing criteria, they’ll tell you what to do and where to go so you can protect yourself and protect others.”
Gold said he’s also heard some rural hospitals are running low on personal protective equipment, such as masks, to wear when treating patients who potentially have the virus.
Paulmeyer said Beatrice facilities are well stocked, for now.
“We have currently an adequate amount, but it’s certainly something that we’re monitoring daily trying to minimize the amount of overuse and trying to keep that to the patients who need them the most,” he said.
Gold closed the townhall by stressing the best thing people can do during the COVID-19 pandemic is to not take the situation lightly.
"We have to live it," he said. "As hard as that is to give up some of those social things that are so important, that make our lives rich and so rewarding, for a period of time we’ve just got to take this seriously. If I were to leave you with a message I would say go home, talk with your family, hug the ones you love, don’t send your kids to their grandparents and just stay tuned to reliable information."
