Unofficial results for Beatrice Mayor show Bob Morgan leading

City Councilman Bob Morgan was the frontrunner to be the next mayor of Beatrice in the primary election, based on unofficial results.
The race to fill the spot left open by two-term Mayor Stan Wirth saw four contenders.
With all precincts counted but uncertified, Morgan has 1,291 votes. City Councilman Gary Barnard had 804, Ashley Mason had 675 and Jake Speakman had 290. Morgan and Barnard will advance to the November election.
Morgan, at the time of the unofficial early ballots results, said he was optimistic.
“I’m very thankful for the people who voted for me that have the confidence that I can help move the city forward for the next four years,” he said. “Number one, we need to continue moving forward with things like economic development and downtown revitalization. Number two, continuing to work on the infrastructure in the City… And looking for any kind of opportunity that will help us from either a grant perspective or another perspective that will help us with major projects.”
People are also reading…
These results were as of press deadline. Please see beatricedailysun.com for the latest election updates. More complete results will also be published in Thursday's printed Daily Sun.