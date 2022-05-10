Unofficial results show Martin, Vetrovsky in lead in School Board race

The hotly contested race for the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education saw 11 candidates cast their names on the May 10 ballot.

Eight will continue to the November election. The candidates were incumbents Doris Martin, Eric Trusty and Erin Chadwick and non-incumbents Sabrina Glynn, Joseph Brewer, Charles Riedesel, Brandon Vetrovsky, Crystal Anderson, Matt Anderson, Roger Aden and Nelson Dungan.

According to unofficial results with five precincts counted as of 9:15 p.m., Martin was the front runner with 1,907 votes.

“I’m very pleased,” she said. “I care a great deal about Beatrice. It makes me feel good that people seem to have a sense of confidence in the job I’m doing as a School Board member… I want to do all I can to help kids and … prepare them to have successful careers in whatever they want to do.”

Martin said she hopes the results show approval of the current Board’s work.

“I’m happy that it seems we’ve moved past the division we had during COVID, and now we can really focus on what we need as a district,” she said.

Brandon Vetrovsky, who was in second place at the time of writing with 1,571 votes was not immediately available for comment.

Trusty had 1284 votes, Riedesel had 1,165 votes, Dungan had 1,074, Aden had 1,077, Glynn had 937, Chadwick had 843, Crystal Anderson had 559, Brewer had 553 and Matt Anderson had 516.

These results were as of press deadline. Please see beatricedailysun.com for the latest election updates. More complete results will also be published in Thursday's printed Daily Sun.

