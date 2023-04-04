The Beatrice City Council approved an ordinance permitting UTV’s on most city streets during its meeting on Monday evening.

Councilman Tim Frailin moved to add an amendment to include required registration of the vehicles in the absence of any state regulations beginning January 2024. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained that LB66 is currently being heard in the Legislature and is undecided at this time.

Fralin said it was an important piece of the ordinance.

“I think we all agreed that we wanted and needed the amendment,” he said. “In Councilman Kerr’s absence, I was happy to introduce it for him.

“There’s been a lot of time and discussion put into this. There was a diligent effort on both sides of the issue.”

The amendment passed unanimously.

Public comments against the ordinance were heard by three community members who have attended and verbalized their concerns at the two previous meetings. One person spoke in favor of UTV’s being allowed.

The ordinance passed with Councilman Mike McLain and Ted Fairbanks voting no.

The ordinance with all amendments, requirements and stipulations will be printed at a later time and posted on the city website. www.beatrice.ne.gov A public meeting is also being planned before the ordinance goes into effect on April 22, 2023.