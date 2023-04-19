The ordinance allowing UTV’s on public streets in Beatrice will take into effect on Saturday, April 22.

An informational meeting was held for the public on Tuesday evening.

City councilman Tim Fralin said he was doing the meeting because some people wanted more information.

“It was brought up at one of the latest council meetings that we should do an informational meeting,” he said. “It’s basically to ease some of the concerns.”

Fralin noted that there was some confusion about what was included in the ordinance. He clarified that it was only UTV’s or side-by-sides and did not include three wheelers, four wheelers or golf carts.

City Attorney Taylor Rivera said they wanted to make sure everyone understands the ordinance.

“We want to be sure the public understand what they can and can’t do and what where they can and can’t drive the UTV,” he said.

An overview of the ordinance was posted at the meeting as a poster.

A utility-type vehicle or UTV means any motorized off-highway device which:

• is 74 inches in width or less

• is not more than 180 inches, including the bumper, in length

• travels on four or more non-highway tires

• UTV does not include ATV’s, golf cart vehicles, or low-speed vehicles as the same are defined by Nebraska law.

Operation of UTV’s is allowed only between the hours of sunrise and sunset. Operation speed is no faster than 30 miles per hour or posted speed limit, whichever is less. All cargo must be secured while the UTV is moving.

The UTV must have working headlights and taillights and when in operation both must be on. The vehicle must be equipped with a safety flag which extends no less than five foot above the ground when attached to the rear of the UTV in a day glow color, triangular shape, and at least 30 square inches. It must also have at least one rearview mirror. In addition, a muffler is required.

UTV drivers must have a valid Class O operator’s license, liability insurance coverage for the UTV in operation and obey all applicable traffic laws. Use of a seatbelt is required or if the UTV is not equipped with seatbelts a helmet is mandatory.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024 the UTV must be registered with a sticker or plate affixed to the UTV in visible place. Application and renewal is available at the City Clerk’s Office. It is valid Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of each year.

UTV’s are prohibited anywhere on Highway 77, on Highway 136 (except between Center and second street), anywhere on city owned trails, anywhere on sidewalks, in city owned parks, except for hard surfaced roads designed for vehicle travel.

The UTV’s are only allowed to cross highways on a 90-degree angles. It must come to a complete stop before crossing and yield to other traffic. Drivers must cross divided highways at an intersection.

The only exceptions to the UTV ordinance are the vehicles are allowed to operate on highways during authorized parades and they can be operated on sidewalks for snow removal.

Rivera said there were some of what he calls common sense safety rules that were not on the informational board.

“Another rule that is not on the board is that you cannot push or pull other vehicles with the UTV,” he said. “That’s a good way to get hurt.”