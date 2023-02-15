Cheryl Armstrong and Robert Conz were crowned Valentine’s Queen and King at Homestead Village Tuesday afternoon.

Armstrong said she was surprised by the honor.

“I had nominated other people over the past couple of months and they kept telling me they had selected someone,” she said. “I guess they had already decided on me.”

She has lived at Homestead Village for about 10 years and likes it a lot.

“I have a lot of friends here. Everybody looks out for everybody and we’re just like one big family.”

Conz has lived at Homestead Village about six months.

“I enjoy the people and the atmosphere,” he said. “Everyone is so friendly, and I enjoy having coffee with everybody.”

“I was sort of, kind of surprised at being crowned king.”

Maria DeBloc said several people were a part of the selection of the king and queen, but she likes to plan events for the residents regularly.

“I’m kind of the activities director,” she said. “I’ve lived her five years and enjoy the people tremendously. People are so friendly and happy most of the time. Everyone enjoys having something to do and I like doing it.”

Residents had coffee and cheesecake while they visited to celebrate Valentine’s Day.