Beatrice police are investigating after nearly $5,000 of damage was caused to two parks this week.

Police Lt. Jay Murphy said the investigation started Monday, after the Public Properties Department notified police of vandalism in Chautauqua Park.

“Officers were called out to Chautauqua Park and someone had painted the tabernacle and bathrooms with numerous pictures, words and symbols,” he said. “Some of the words and pictures were obscenities. Five different picnic tables in the tabernacle were spraypainted, a light fixture was painted and on a picket fence, there were a couple slabs that were also painted.”

Murphy said the damage at Chautauqua Park was estimated at around $2,200.

The Wednesday officers received another vandalism report, this time at Riverside Park.

“There they had some more graffiti and looked like they had the shower house there painted,” Murphy said. “On the south side of the building it was painted with the same type of things. There were pictures, words and obscenities, and on the west side of the shower house there was a trash can lid painted and a picnic table painted.”

Murphy estimated the dollar amount associated with the damage was around the same at both parks, and the investigation is ongoing.