Vape store to open in Beatrice this weekend

On Saturday, an e-cigarette and vape chain with stores across Nebraska and Iowa is planning to open its 10th location at 1803 N. Sixth St. in Beatrice.
Owner Sarah Linden said she opened Generation V E-Cigarettes and Vape Bar, or Gen V as customers prefer to call it, in 2014 with the goal of helping smokers transition to a less harmful alternative.
“Having watched my grandmother die from lung cancer at a young age, I am passionate about helping my guests quit smoking and live healthier…My dad almost died from smoking, also, but he had been able to quit, but my mom and sister were still smoking. So it was kind of a way for me to help them stop smoking, but also help a lot of other people to stop smoking,” Linden explained.
Linden said she chose Beatrice because residents were traveling or buying online through the Gen V location in Lincoln, but that sales were impacted by the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking or PACT Act.
Originally passed in 2009, the PACT Act prohibited the U.S. Postal Service from delivering cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products directly to consumers. In December 2020, Congress amended the PACT Act to include e-cigarettes and vaping products.
“We had about 450 guests between Beatrice and Fairbury that were ordering from us online regularly, so we just decided we’re going to have to shut our website down, but we’ll open a store for them so that they can still get their vapor products,” Linden said. “We know that a lot of them rely on them to not smoke, so we didn’t want them to not be able to get them anymore.”
Gen V hasn’t even opened its doors in Beatrice yet, and Linden said there is already excitement and customers trying to shop.
“The response so far has been terrific,” Linden said. “All of the folks that we’ve hired to work here live in Beatrice, so since it is a smaller community, which is awesome. It’s very close-knit, and there’s a lot of word of mouth going around already about it, and a lot of excitement. I’ve been getting personal messages from some of our guests that shop in Lincoln that live here saying ‘finally! I’m so excited!” So I think we’re going to have a really good turnout on Saturday.”
Linden said the grand opening is Saturday, May 8 from 10a.m.-10p.m., with sales and raffle prizes, the grand prize being a $200 gift certificate to Gen V. She said the store has an assortment of products for people just starting out, to more advanced vapers.
“We have pod systems, starter kits, disposables. Disposables are really great for people who just want to try it, because they’re not expensive and no hassle, very convenient. You don’t have to fill a tank or do anything with them, you can just open a box, use it and then when you’re done throw it away,” Linden said. “We also have regulated devices and starter kits, and more advanced mechanical mods for people. We also have a lot more juice, like e-liquid, than most people around here would probably be used to seeing, so that’s exciting.”
Linden said Gen V will also sell cannabidiol products, or CBD, which is a prevalent ingredient in both cannabis and hemp plants.
“Our guests say that it can help them with things like anxiety, inflammation, insomnia, pain relief,” Linden explained. “It’s a non-psychoactive, holistic treatment or supplement that a lot of people like. People who have like restless leg syndrome or arthritis and different things, they’ve tried almost everything and pharmaceuticals don’t always work, so they use it in conjunction with their other medications.”
More information can be found at generationv.com/