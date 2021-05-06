Vape store to open in Beatrice this weekend

Gen V hasn’t even opened its doors in Beatrice yet, and Linden said there is already excitement and customers trying to shop.

“The response so far has been terrific,” Linden said. “All of the folks that we’ve hired to work here live in Beatrice, so since it is a smaller community, which is awesome. It’s very close-knit, and there’s a lot of word of mouth going around already about it, and a lot of excitement. I’ve been getting personal messages from some of our guests that shop in Lincoln that live here saying ‘finally! I’m so excited!” So I think we’re going to have a really good turnout on Saturday.”

Linden said the grand opening is Saturday, May 8 from 10a.m.-10p.m., with sales and raffle prizes, the grand prize being a $200 gift certificate to Gen V. She said the store has an assortment of products for people just starting out, to more advanced vapers.