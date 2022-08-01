 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vehicles clash at Eve of Destruction

  • Updated
  • 0

Crowds gathered at a packed Beatrice Speedway to watch the Eve of Destruction on Saturday.

The Eve of Destruction featured a Power Wheels Derby, a Rollover Competition and the Trailer Race main event.

As night fell and the lights came up over the race track, 22 vehicles competed to be the last truck-trailer combination intact.

Riley Henry took first place in the Rollover Competition, followed by Dominic Dreesen at second and Kalem Saunders at third.

Anthony Schoen took first in the Trailer Truck Race, followed by Dominic Stewart and Dahrran Cast at second and Jonathan and Codie Hollman at third.

