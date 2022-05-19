Veterans retiring, returning flags

The cotton flags that bled in the rain will no longer fly in front of the Gage County Courthouse. Most of them have gone home, back to the families of the men and women whose coffins they adorned.

On Saturday, for Armed Forces Day, the new, all-weather flags will fly. They’ll stay flapping in the rain or the shine until after Memorial Day.

“This is our thank you to the community,” Jerry Lamkin, the Legion Post #27 commander, said. “The community really stepped up with this project. We thought it would take a year to get all the money we needed… Because of our phenomenal community, we did it in four months… It’s very heart warming.”

The Legion Post spearheaded the $22,500 fundraising efforts. Lamkin said they’ll need all the hands they can get to put up the flags on Saturday morning. Those interested in volunteering should show up at the Courthouse at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Lamkin said.

“The more volunteers we get, the faster it will go,” he said.

Lamkin said there will be a flag retiring ceremony at the American Legion at 10:30. From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., the American Legion will be open to the families and individuals who haven’t collected their flags yet.

“After Saturday, the remaining flags will be transferred to the national cemetery in Maxwell Nebraska,” Lamkin said.

Then, from 4 to 7 p.m., the American Legion will host a cookout, open to the public. Lamkin said there will be live music.

“We’ve done this several years, now,” he said. “We’re going to have some really phenomenal food.”

Lamkin said the festivities will be the perfect way to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

“Armed Forces Day is just something to honor the people who served in our nation’s uniforms,” he said. “It’s for the people who put their right hand up and said, ‘I’ll do it. I’ll go.’ It’s really special.”

