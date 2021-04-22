Victim Assistance Coordinator starts role in Gage County

A new victim assistance coordinator is on the job in Gage County.
Chevis Krull began her role with the Beatrice Police Department on April 12.
She attended Wednesday’s County Board of Supervisors meeting to introduce herself and talk about her position.
“Prior to accepting this position I worked the past seven years in the quad cities over in Illinois and Iowa doing victim advocacy work there,” she said, “primarily in domestic violence, rape, sexual assault, human sex trafficking, as well as child wellfare, juvenile justice, diversity and equity work, child abuse prevention and providing mental health training across the state of Iowa and Nebraska.”
Krull replaces Kerri McGrury, who left her role as victim assistance coordinator earlier this year after more than 20 years.
“One thing that was very good was the number of qualified applicants for that position,” Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said. “When Kerri moved to another job in city government, we weren't sure who we would get and had several really strong applicants. She had the most experience by far in actually serving crime victims.”
Lang added the program serves more than 850 victims each year, and has expanded to include another director, Marty Seymore. He added the Victim Assistance Program is a resource available for all of Gage County.
“Over the years that position has become really valuable to Gage County, and that’s who she serves,” he said. “Not just Beatrice but all of Gage County. “We’ve kind of evolved over the years to now have two coordinators and they’re able help victims of property crimes as well as more serious crimes.”
The Victim Assistance Program has existed in Beatrice since 1995.
Some of the daily operations of the position include direct contact with victims, assistance with protection orders, criminal justice advocacy and follow up contacts. The department is also responsible for coordination with partnering agencies, grant writing and quarterly reporting of financial and statistical reports required for funding, according to the city’s website.
“I’m excited to be part of the Beatrice Police Department and the Gage County Victim Assistance Program,” Krull said. “I look forward to serving those in the community I grew up in. It is a great privilege and honor to do so. I thank you for the opportunity to introduce myself.”