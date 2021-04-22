Victim Assistance Coordinator starts role in Gage County

A new victim assistance coordinator is on the job in Gage County.

Chevis Krull began her role with the Beatrice Police Department on April 12.

She attended Wednesday’s County Board of Supervisors meeting to introduce herself and talk about her position.

“Prior to accepting this position I worked the past seven years in the quad cities over in Illinois and Iowa doing victim advocacy work there,” she said, “primarily in domestic violence, rape, sexual assault, human sex trafficking, as well as child wellfare, juvenile justice, diversity and equity work, child abuse prevention and providing mental health training across the state of Iowa and Nebraska.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Krull replaces Kerri McGrury, who left her role as victim assistance coordinator earlier this year after more than 20 years.

“One thing that was very good was the number of qualified applicants for that position,” Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said. “When Kerri moved to another job in city government, we weren't sure who we would get and had several really strong applicants. She had the most experience by far in actually serving crime victims.”