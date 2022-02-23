Vietnam veteran receives monthly honor

A Vietnam veteran was recognized for his service during this week’s Gage County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Sherman Skala was selected as this month’s recipient of the veteran honor award, a monthly program hosted by the Board of Supervisors to pay tribute to those who served.

Skala was introduced by Gage County Veteran Services Officer Scott Bates, who detailed Skala’s service history to the board.

“Sherman Skala enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on Feb. 23, 1968,” Bates said. “He was promoted to the rank of corporal on Aug. 1, 1969. He was honorably discharged on March 6, 1970… Sherman is on the local honor guard and he is active with the VFW post 1077 and American Legion post 27. He’s working with and supports veterans in the community.”

For his service, Skala was awarded the National Defense Service medal, Vietnamese Campaign medal with the 1960 device on it, the Vietnam Service medal with one bronze star, the Purple Heart medal with one star, the Good Conduct medal, the Combat Action ribbon and the Marksman badge.

Skala thanked the board for the award, and detailed some of his service history. He was sent to Vietnam in August 1968 and said he was assigned to Alpha Squad, First Platoon.

“Our main duties included going out on patrols,” he said. “The majority of them were at night. After two or three weeks there I was handed a radio, told I was going to be the radio man for the squad. The only training I’d had on the radio was how to turn it off and on and how to change the frequency. Every time before we went out on patrol we had radio check.”

Skala said he was wounded on Oct. 14, 1968 and evacuated to a hospital in Japan before being transferred to the Great Lakes Naval Hospital. Following his release, Skala was stationed in North Carolina where he worked in the division personnel office before being released from active duty in 1970.

