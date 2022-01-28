Vietnam veteran recognized for service

A Vietnam veteran was recognized by the Gage County Board of Supervisors this week for his service to the country.

Alvin Huls was named the recipient of the veteran honor award, a monthly program during a County Board meeting.

Gage County Veteran Services Officer Scott Bates introduced Huls to the board and detailed some of his service history.

“Alvin Huls enlisted in the United States Air Force on Jan. 7, 1964,” Bates said. “He was honorably discharged on Jan. 5, 1968. During that time Alvin was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal and later served in the Nebraska Army National Guard from 1973-1974. Alvin has been an active member and past commander of the Beatrice American Legion Post 27 and he’s an active member of the VFW Post 1077 in Beatrice, where he’s held many positions.”

Bates said when he enlisted he took his oath on his 19th birthday. He went to tech school before being stationed in Michigan.

“Two and a half years into my service, I got my orders for Vietnam and I had to go back through school because they were transferring me to TAC, which is Tactical Air Command,” Huls recalled. “ I went to Phan Rang, Vietnam and we had the F100 Super Sabre and the F4 Phantoms. I had a brief tour in the Philippines. I came back to the United States to Shaw Air Force Base and that’s where I took my discharge.

“I want to thank everybody for recognizing me, because I sure wasn’t recognized when I came back from Vietnam, I can tell you.”

Erich Tiemann, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, commended Huls for his service as well as his involvement in the community.

“I spent many years sitting behind him and his family at church growing up,” Tiemann said. “It’s wonderful, people go and fight for our freedom, come home and are active in the community. Thank you and your family very much. This is a great opportunity for all of us to say thank you.”

