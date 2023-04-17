Dave Lottman received the welcome home ceremony that he should have gotten years ago when he returned from the Vietnam War.

Members of the Legion Riders met his family at the Omaha airport to escort his body home to Beatrice on Friday afternoon.

Dave had been vacationing with his wife, Leana, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico when he died unexpectedly last week.

He had served in the United States Army during Vietnam.

In 2013, Dave rode his motorcycle from Nebraska to Camp Pendleton in California to escort the fifth Marine Regiment’s Operation Enduring Freedom Memorial as a Patriot Guard Rider. He volunteered with a plan to do a 500-mile round trip from his home in Diller as an honor escort for the warriors on the moving wall.

Dave figured he'd meet the semi in Lincoln, ride to North Platte, turn around and be home in time for supper. Plans changed, however, as the group of motorcycle riders escorting the flatbed dwindled to just him. In the end, he had traveled with the monument 1,850 miles.

“The further we went, the more emotional it was. It's just a crated-up piece of rock, but we were bringing our boys home,” Dave had said in an interview with the Lincoln Journal Star after the trip.

After the escort was completed on Friday afternoon, family and friends spent time at the Veteran’s Club remembering Dave. The family was overwhelmed with the support they received as people shared memories, hugs and tears.

Fellow American Legion Rider Kevin Miller said Dave did more for Veterans than anyone he knew.

“That’s just the kind of person he was,” he said. “He’s been to the East and West Coast and all over. He was very patriotic.”

Miller said that after the Legion Riders had been involved with his dad’s funeral and when he had moved home from Omaha, he became involved with the group.

“I got to know the group and became best friends with everyone, but Dave was like a second father to me. He was a great man," Miller said.

Kim Ostermann said Dave was one-of-a-kind.

“He had such a big heart,” she said. “He gave the best hugs.”

John Snyder and Gail Engelman were members of the Legion Riders and good friends with Dave. About a year ago, a group of men had ridden with him on their motorcycles to Cabo. The wives in the group had flown to meet the men.

“It was like 117 degrees in Nevada,” Engelman said.

Engleman said Dave was the kind of guy that would do anything for you and was always up for whatever his friends wanted to do.

American Legion Rider Jerry Lamkin said it had been an emotional day.

“I was fine until we got to the airport,” he said. “Neal Osterman and Kevin Miller climbed up into the dock and draped the casket with the flag. It was quite the honor.

“He was a soft spoken guy and he always had a smile. He would do anything for a Veteran.”

Lamkin said there had been 29 bikes going up to the airport and 35 coming back to Beatrice.

“It was really windy, but well worth it to bring him home,” he said.

He added that most Vietnam Veterans were not welcomed home when they returned from the war.

“You raise your hand and you agree to go wherever the government sends you," he said. "It was for love of country and love of fellow man.

“So Dave got the respect today that he deserved then.”