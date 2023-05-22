A village in Jefferson County is unable to conduct business after four board members resigned their positions in less than three weeks.

Following the resignation of four board members, the Village of Jansen Board of Trustees no longer has a quorum to conduct village business.

A press release stated the Nebraska Secretary of State was notified and a special election is being planned.

Further details regarding the special election will later be available from the Secretary of State and the Jefferson County Election Commissioner.

Matthew Leatherwood resigned on April 30. Stony Brooks resigned on May 1. Joyce Ambrose resigned on May 17. Kesha Eldridge also resigned on May 17.

Eldridge’s germ was set to expire in 2024, while terms of the other three were set to expire in 2026. The remaining board of trustee member is Janene Russell. There will be no further meetings of the village board until after the special election is held.