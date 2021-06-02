Village of Sterling prepares for annual picnic event this weekend

For the first time since 2019, the Village of Sterling is starting off summer with their annual picnic, car show and street dance.
"It's been just a running tradition," Mandy Goracke, a board member of the Sterling Community Association, said. "I've only lived here for about six years, but I think they've had the Sterling Picnic going on for honestly as long as I can remember. It's just kind of something that everyone looks forward to every year. We kind of keep the same traditions and events going on, so everyone usually has a fairly good idea of what's going to happen during the weekend of this."
The events start Friday, June 4 with community-wide garage sales from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a Pasture Blaze Run at 7 p.m. starting at Boldt's Pasture, located at 60898 733 Road. At dusk, there will be a cruise night downtown, and a free movie night of "The Croods: A New Age" on the lawn across from Scott's Place the Legacy, located at 175 Broadway Street.
Then on Saturday, June 5, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., there will be a car and motorcycle show along Broadway Street, as well as more community-wide garage sales from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a vendor fair and coffee truck from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., as well as a grand opening at 11 a.m. at the new community center building, located at 420 Broadway.
"We basically have been fundraising and working probably for the last two to three years to build a new community building in Sterling," Goracke said. "It's something that the town has always wanted to do, that we finally were able to make happen, so we're having our grand opening ribbon cutting for that at 11 o'clock."
From 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., there will be a tractor show at the Broadway and Lincoln street intersection. From 12-3 p.m., there will be kids games, cotton candy, snow cones and pony rides at the town park, with all activities being a freewill donation, with the exception of the pony rides, which are $1. Later in the afternoon, there will be a Huff n’ Puff garden tractor pull next to the practice field on east Broadway from 1-6 p.m., a parade and bicycle contest from 4-5p.m., a Fire Hall chicken BBQ from 5-8 p.m., Bingo and ice cream at the community center from 5-8 p.m., a Little Tuggers tractor pull at the Fire Hall from 5-7 p.m., the Southeast Nebraska Community Band performing at the Fire Hall from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and finally, a beer garden with live music and dancing in downtown Sterling from 9 p.m.-1 a.m., with a $10 admission.
The Picnic ends on Sunday, June 6 with two events that Goracke said are new this year, and one that just started in 2019. There will be a church service at 9 a.m., breakfast in the park at 10a.m., and a fireman’s water fight, cornhole, and food stands at the Fire Hall from 12-4 p.m.
More information can be found at the Sterling Community Association Facebook page, and at sterlingne.com/sterling-picnic.html