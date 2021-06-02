Village of Sterling prepares for annual picnic event this weekend

For the first time since 2019, the Village of Sterling is starting off summer with their annual picnic, car show and street dance.

"It's been just a running tradition," Mandy Goracke, a board member of the Sterling Community Association, said. "I've only lived here for about six years, but I think they've had the Sterling Picnic going on for honestly as long as I can remember. It's just kind of something that everyone looks forward to every year. We kind of keep the same traditions and events going on, so everyone usually has a fairly good idea of what's going to happen during the weekend of this."

The events start Friday, June 4 with community-wide garage sales from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a Pasture Blaze Run at 7 p.m. starting at Boldt's Pasture, located at 60898 733 Road. At dusk, there will be a cruise night downtown, and a free movie night of "The Croods: A New Age" on the lawn across from Scott's Place the Legacy, located at 175 Broadway Street.

Then on Saturday, June 5, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., there will be a car and motorcycle show along Broadway Street, as well as more community-wide garage sales from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a vendor fair and coffee truck from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., as well as a grand opening at 11 a.m. at the new community center building, located at 420 Broadway.