Virginia residents approach County Board about gravel road

A group of concerned citizens attended Wednesday’s meeting of the County Board of Supervisors to discuss a gravel road in southern Gage County.

A total of eight people spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting regarding 162nd Road from Virginia heading south toward Liberty.

From Virginia, the first three miles of the road are gravel, which area residents say raises issues of safety and diminishes the usefulness of the road.

The road is frequently used by school buses, semi trucks and funeral processions, those at the meeting said, and asked the board to consider a bond issue to pave the three miles of gravel.

Steve Fulton, of Lincoln, said he farms in southern Gage County and drives the road frequently. He said many people drive the road daily as part of their commute, and it’s particularly bad following a rain.

“During a rain event there are several flat spots on that roadway and after a rain event it turns soft and muddy,” he said. “If you do travel it during a rain event, you’re not going any faster than 25 mph, or else you’re going to end up in the ditch.”

Rebecca Snyder expressed frustration with the road following a rain, saying motorists have to choose between risking getting stuck on the road or driving several miles out of the way to stay on paved roads.

“We use this road all the time, or would if it was in good condition,” she said. “If it has rained or is wet and cloudy for a day, the bottom just goes out of the road completely. I drive a car, which is to my detriment, because there are times I’m fearful can’t even drive down the road without getting stuck in the middle.”

The County Board briefly discussed the section of road later in the meeting, where it was stated there have been three crashes on the section of road from 2011-2020.

The board may continue discussion regarding the road at a future meeting.