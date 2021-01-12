Virtual ceremony planned for Fairbury clinic

As the new Jefferson Community Health and Life clinic project progresses, a virtual topping out ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. on Friday.

The ceremony will celebrate the placing of the last beam in the structure, which will have been signed by JCH&L staff and project contractors and subcontractors.

The community is invited to watch the ceremony through Facebook Live.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The $8 million project is adding a 21,300-square-foot addition to the health center to house the operations of the Fairbury Clinic, new Health Information Services and Business Office areas, and an updated main entrance. The new clinic will provide more space, better handicapped accessibility and is designed with infection prevention in mind.

The project is being funded by bonds issued by the Hospital Authority through funding partner Heartland Bank. JCH&L is working to raise $50,000 in community contributions toward the cost of the project, and Heartland Bank has pledged to match up to $50,000.

Construction began in October and is expected to be complete in late 2021.