Virtual ceremony planned for Fairbury clinic

As the new Jefferson Community Health and Life clinic project progresses, a virtual topping out ceremony is planned for 2 p.m. on Friday.
The ceremony will celebrate the placing of the last beam in the structure, which will have been signed by JCH&L staff and project contractors and subcontractors.
The community is invited to watch the ceremony through Facebook Live.
The $8 million project is adding a 21,300-square-foot addition to the health center to house the operations of the Fairbury Clinic, new Health Information Services and Business Office areas, and an updated main entrance. The new clinic will provide more space, better handicapped accessibility and is designed with infection prevention in mind.
The project is being funded by bonds issued by the Hospital Authority through funding partner Heartland Bank. JCH&L is working to raise $50,000 in community contributions toward the cost of the project, and Heartland Bank has pledged to match up to $50,000.
Construction began in October and is expected to be complete in late 2021.
Jefferson Community Health & Life is a private not-for-profit corporation which is governed by an 8-member board of directors elected from its membership. To be a lifetime member, a person must donate $100 or more to JCH&L. Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute-care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, Neb., offering inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. Jefferson Community Health & Life offers additional health and life services, including Fairbury Clinic (primary and family care), Burkley Fitness Center, Gardenside (long-term care), and Home Health services. In addition, Jefferson Community Health & Life supports numerous education programs and support groups. JCH&L and Bryan Health are joint owners of Cedarwood Assisted Living, which is its own private not for profit organization located on the JCH&L campus.