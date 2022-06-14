Volunteers aid Wymore after storm

WYMORE -- Looking at the pile of tree limbs and trunks near Wymore’s First and G streets, it’s hard to see how truck and trailer loads—tiny in comparison—stacked up to that in just a couple of days.

The mound, packed tightly by the arm of an excavator, stands a few stories tall. Still, tree debris stretches across almost every lawn. It is work for machines—the bobcats weaving through roads blockaded by branches, the massive trucks sliding limbs down their beds with the power of hydraulics—and yet, dozens of workers and volunteers brave the heat to help those in need.

“It’s such a blessing to have a community like this,” Dee Ann Frerichs, a Wymore resident, said. “And the help from surrounding communities has been amazing to see."

Frerichs works as the office manager at Wymore’s Church of Christ. The site became a shelter during Saturday’s storm.

“We had about eight people take shelter with us,” Frerichs said.

She said two truck drivers and passersby from Kansas came into the church as winds began to fold metal and break wood. The National Weather Service office in Omaha confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, just seven miles southwest of Wymore. NWS reported that peak winds reached 104 mph.

James Moore, a Wymore resident, spent the last few mornings and evenings volunteering to haul debris with his pickup and trailer.

“I wasn’t hit too bad,” Moore said. “But not too far away from me, it looked like a disaster area… I just figured I should help any way I could.”

Frerichs said she couldn’t remember a storm like Saturday’s hitting Wymore before.

“I’ve seen flooding,” Frerichs, who has lived in Wymore her whole life, said. “But I haven’t seen something like this… This affected everybody.”

Wymore resident Kane Hookstra said his yard was full of tree branches and damaged fencing, but his home suffered no structural damage. Hookstra said he’s been grateful for the support from other towns in the area.

“It’s a really positive thing to see that we’re not alone,” Hookstra said.

Crews from surrounding communities, including Beatrice, helped with cleanup early in the week. Wymore returned power to most of its residents on Monday.

“All power outages are being attended to,” Gage County Emergency Management Director Lisa Wiegand said. “But some of it has to do with the service that has to get into their residences that require an electrician to come in on their end.”

Groups like the Mennonite Disaster Service and other organizations came to aid Wymore residents. Between those residents stuck for days without power and volunteers working through sweaty mornings and afternoons, the city has had many mouths to feed.

The Salvation Army of Beatrice worked to address that need. Hope Burris, administrator and pastor, said the organization provided 200 meals on Sunday and 400 meals on Monday.

“The community really needed us, and we knew we had to come,” Burris said.

The Salvation Army set up in the Wymore Community Center, where residents without power could come to cool off.

Local churches like Church of Christ have worked to contact those who need help the most. Frerichs said they will help provide meals at the Community Center later in the week.

The community came together for Wymore Days this weekend and scattered when the storm arrived. It came together again for the cleanup.

More said there’s still a lot of work to be done, but he’s glad so many people are stepping up. Beatrice City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said he was happy the City could assist Wymore.

“You know, when it comes to an event like that, no one around here has the staff to handle it,” Tempelmeyer said. “So you just do the right thing, the neighborly thing, to help one another.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0