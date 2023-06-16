Keep Beatrice Beautiful recently sponsored the Plogging and Plalking event to help clean up downtown before Homestead Days.

Plogging is a Swedish fitness trend of picking up trash while jogging. Plalking is walking while picking up litter.

Approximately 34 volunteers met in front of the Sunrise Bakery to pick up trash bags and supplies. When they returned from their route, each person was given a coupon for a free donut from the bakery.

KBB Director Jerry said this year he had more volunteers than in the past few years.

“We like to get people involved in the community,” he said. “We had a lot of young people get involved this year. We like to do it this time of year to get the area ready for Homestead Days and the visitors.”

Dax Moore of Beatrice came with his grandparents, Margaret Haith and Jim Franz, to help pick up litter in the downtown area.

“I like to help and I get a donut,” he said.

“He knows how important this is in the community,” Haith said.

Other young people were also working with family with the goal of a badge for scout organizations.