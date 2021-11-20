Volunteers collect trash to raise money for family

More than 75 community members arrived with their work gloves to pick-up trash in Adams in October as a fundraiser for the Hoffman-Ideus family.

Glenn Ideus, the father, died on Aug. 25 after a battle with COVID-19.

Tracy Hoffman, his wife, was hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 prior to her husband’s death. She passed away earlier this month.

Their sons, Trenn, Joey, and Ethan, have been able to remain in their home with extended family moving in to care for them. Trenn, the oldest, is in high school while Ethan, the youngest, is in elementary school.

The three boys attend Freeman Schools and are active in 4-H and their church.

Deb Buehler, Leader of Nemaha Valley 4-H Club, said that she knew that there were several groups and individuals that wanted to help the family.

“Trenn, Joey and Ethan are such good boys. They are always respectful and kind and are such hard workers,” said Buehler.

“We typically do a mile of trash pick-up as community service and a fundraiser for the 4-H Club each year. The Keep Beatrice/Gage County Beautiful grant will pay $50 a mile. This year when I checked, they had the funds to pay us for 25 miles.”

The Nemaha Valley 4-H Club, Freeman FFA Chapter, Christ Lutheran Luther League, Freeman students and other volunteers worked together to find volunteers and donations to help the family in addition to the grant funds. Pledges for each mile walked were received, in addition to donations.

“We were able to walk all 25 miles and have collected approximately $10,000 this far,” said Bueher. “We start each 4-H meeting with the 4-H pledge, ‘I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger services and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country and my world.’ This was an opportunity for us to live out that pledge.”

All of the proceeds will be donated directly to the Hoffman-Ideus Family to help defray medical and living expenses.

Donations are accepted at the Adams State Bank, Adams, Nebraska. Make checks payable to the Hoffman-Ideus Fund. Donations are also accepted through Venmo (@Hoffman-IdeusFund1).

