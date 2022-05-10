Voters approve LB840

Beatrice voters approved the LB840 Economic Development Program on May 10.

LB840 authorizes cities and villages to collect and appropriate municipal revenue for economic development. This proposal changed the annual input into the fund from $250,000-$300,000.

Unofficial results with all precincts counted showed 1,695 voters for the proposal and 1,211 against it. With 2,906 total votes cast, that amounts to 58% in favor and 42% against. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said 56% voters approved of LB840 in 2012.

"We'd always like to see the number higher," he said. "I think part of that is us being able to tell what economic development does and how important it is for the community. So that's something we can do a better job at."

Beatrice originally started the program in 1992 and has approved it every 10 years since.

The City gets its funding for economic development through Electric Department revenue, not through a sales or property tax.

Tempelmeyer said this program will go into effect when the previous one expires in March 2023.

"Economic development is a very important part of the City," Tempelmeyer said. "LB840 is one of the few tools that we have available to us to not only attract new businesses here, but maintain existing businesses and help them grow. So it's very important we keep that tool in our tool belt moving forward."

In past City Council meetings, City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer has said there have only been five years where more program funds came out than in. The balance as of 2021 was about $1.4 million, according to statements made by Tempelmeyer in a February City Council meeting.

