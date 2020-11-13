Walls installed at Beatrice Fire and Rescue site

Progress on the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue building has expanded upward, as construction workers have started installing walls this week.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said that things are moving along towards the project’s estimated September 2021 completion date.

“I think they’re hoping to have the floors poured by Thanksgiving, and tresses will go up the first week of December,” Tempelmeyer said.

During an October City Council meeting, Tempelmeyer said the walls would be installed the last week of the month. He said he does not know what caused the roughly two-week delay.

“If it was the crane getting late getting here, or if the contractor didn’t have it built, I don’t know,” Tempelmeyer said. “As of right now, things are still moving along. I think there was some flexibility built into the schedule, but they’re still looking to deliver the product in September of 2021, as contracted.”

Tempelmeyer said the walls are precast and being delivered from Omaha, and that the workers are hoping to complete four a day.

Plans for a new station goes back years, and were prompted largely by a lack of space in the current station located on the lower level of the city auditorium.