Ward one incumbent seeking term on city council

Ward one incumbent Phil Cook has filed for another term on the Beatrice City Council. If reelected, Cook said this would be his sixth total term on the council.

Cook is a Beatrice native, and has worked as an electrician for roughly 48 years.

Cook said he’s fielded several questions about his intend to run again, as his wife, Susan Cook, left her Chief Park Ranger position at Homestead National Monument for a new position at the Niobrara National Scenic River in Valentine.

“That was never an option for me, going up there,” Cook said. “I always planned on running again.”

When Cook first joined the council, he said a big goal was improving the trails around town. If reelected, Cook said he wants to continue improving the parks and looking at tourism opportunities.

“Somehow keep the softball and baseball players to stay over a weekend and get people to come down,” Cook explained. “And I’d like to see the river now start to be looked at as more of an asset.”

Cook said he also wants to continue looking at Industrial Park and making sure those businesses grow. He also said he wants to find ways for people to work in Beatrice instead of commuting out of town.