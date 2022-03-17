Warrant issued for owner of fence company

A warrant was issued Wednesday for a fence contractor facing 13 felony charges after taking more than $86,000 in area fencing contracts, but failing to do the work.

Travis J. Kechely, 34, was scheduled to appear in Gage County District Court for a pretrial conference Wednesday morning, but failed to appear.

District Court Judge Rick Schreiner issued a warrant for Kechely’s arrest following the missed hearing, and set a new bond in the case at $50,000 with a 10% deposit.

Kechely is charged with three counts of theft by deception valued at over $5,000, nine counts of theft by deception valued at $1,500-$5,000, two counts of theft by deception valued at $500-$1,500 and one count of issuing a bad check valued at $1,500-$5,000.

All but two of the charges are felonies.

According to court documents, police began investigating Kechely in December 2020 after they were informed of a fencing company, Patriot Fencing, was taking deposits of at least 50% for jobs and then never starting the projects.

Police posted on social media asking anyone who had been a victim of fraud by the company to contact police. More than 16 alleged victims came forward.

The majority were determined to have paid deposits in the spring and summer of 2020 for fencing projects that were never started.

Arrest documents stated most cases followed a similar pattern, and noted that one person did receive a refund check for the project, however the check could not be cashed due to insufficient funds.

Documents stated the total Kechely collected from the victims was $86,058.

