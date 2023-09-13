The waterfall in Chautauqua Park has water flowing again after a restoration project was completed earlier this week.

The waterfall was built in 1936. In the early years, it was spring fed with decorative lights and a wading pool near the falls.

Around 1980 the falls stopped functioning and remained dry until 2006 when it was repaired. It was only working for two years before a flood caused the pump to become displaced, and the falls haven’t flowed since.

A small group of interested community members formed Friends of the Falls in January for fundraising and creating awareness. They worked with Gage County Foundation in collecting money.

In March the Beatrice City Council approved a resolution supporting the rehabilitation of the waterfall located at Chautauqua Park and committed $50,000 and in-kind services toward the rehabilitation.

Royce Koehler of Sticks and Stones Hard Scapes of Lincoln completed the restoration.

Public Properties Director Mark Pethoud described the project noting that he was happy with the finished product.

“The face of the waterfall was power washed,” he said. “The water is recycled through the aqua boxes which are underground. There are also lights in the waterfall on a timer.”

“They completed the project in eleven working days with total cost of $89,930.”

Group member Shelena Maguire said the Friends of the Falls hopes to raise additional funds.

“We are hoping to do landscaping and a flagstone patio with a seating area,” she said. “But we really didn’t think this would happen this quickly. As modest as Mark is, this project would not have happened without him and the city.”

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said this has been a great partnership.

“It’s been a great public-private partnership,” he said. “We’re glad to have had some people come out and support it. We’re looking forward to the next project.”

“I hope this is not the end. There are so many more things we could do,” Maguire said.